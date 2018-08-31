Share:

Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Board on Thursday expressed grave concern over non-conforming use of the agro farms in the capital city and stated that the Authority shall not pass any building plans for agro farms which are contrary to their actual usage. The Board comprising Chairman CDA, the members and others were of the view that the farms were being used contrary to their original purpose i.e. agriculture growth on the archetypal pattern of agro farming across Pakistan. Chairman CDA Ishrat Ali chaired the meeting.

According to the sources, the Board thoroughly discussed the four broad categories of the agro farms, those allotted in lieu of acquired land to the affectees, the agro farms further sold out by such owners, the agro farms auctioned by the Authority under prescribed procedure and the amenity plots allotted otherwise from time to time and observed that majority of them were under non-conforming use.

The Board decided that the Authority shall not pass any building plans for agro farms which are contrary to its actual usage. It further decided that if the owner of Category-D of the agro farms intended to further sell off such a plot, they shall deposit the cost of the current auction price of the said plot. It is pertinent to mention here that there are 269 such plots. The violations in this regard shall be demolished while the decision shall not have any implication on the A, B and C categories of the plots, according to the Board’s decision.

The Board also gave its consent to enhance the rent of MNA hostels subject to the concurrence from the Finance Wing, according to the sources. They said that a summary prepared by the Member Engineering had sought an increase of rent up to 15-20 percent. The current rent rates of the Government Hostel as per CDA Board decision dated October 1, 2007 is as under. Family suites Rs 510 per day (AC charges Rs 90 per day); double room Rs 405 per day (AC charges Rs 90 per day); single room with kitchen Rs 345 per day (AC charges Rs 90 per day) and single room Rs 210 per day (AC charges Rs 90 per day). The Member Engineering CDA had sought revision of the rates but the Board did not come up with a clear decision on the subject. It is pertinent to mention here that the government hostel was constructed in the 1960s and the basic purpose of its construction was to facilitate the parliamentarians and other relevant officials. The rent rates of these family suites were previously revised in 2007. The family suites are allotted by the National Assembly secretariat to the parliamentarians and the prescribed rent is deducted by the National Assembly from their pays.

The government also owns other hostels in the federal capital and the residences are allotted to the government officials as well. The daily rent for single rooms in Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai hostel, Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Hostel, Fatima Jinnah Hostel, Federal Government Hostel, 48-family suites Complex for BPS-20 and above and Gulshan-e-Jinnah Complex Islamabad for entitled and non-entitled persons ranges from Rs 200 per day to Rs 590 per day.