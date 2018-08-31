Share:

BEIJING: - Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General (CJCSC) Zubair Mahmood Hayat on Wednesday attended a high-level defence huddle with other senior military officials of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). During the meeting of Chiefs of General Staff of SCO member nations, the host country briefed the forum on the geopolitical situation and activities of transnational terrorist outfits in various regions of the world.–INP

During the meeting, Hayat highlighted the contributions of the country’s Armed Forces in the war on terror and the sacrifices rendered by the Armed Forces. Hayat also met his Chinese and Tajik counterparts during the meeting.

Pakistan, along with India, became a full SCO member in June 2017.

The SCO was founded at a Summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the Presidents of Russia, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.