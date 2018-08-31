Share:

OKARA - The railway level crossing no.1 has been closed for the last two years. People residing in north and south parts of the city face a lot of difficulties while crossing the bare railway track.

Absence of an alternate level crossing posed a potent threat to citizens’ lives. The late defence minister Rao Sikandar Iqbal had constructed an underpass beneath the railway track for the facility of citizens. But residents of both parts of the city cannot use the underpass at night as incidents of looting and snatching take place frequently.

Non-existence of an alternate railway level crossing also causes problems for the business community because the vehicles loaded with goods cannot pass through the underpass.

Citizens demand the railway authorities open the no. 1 railway crossing or establish a new one for their facility. They urge Federal Minister Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed look into the matter and solve their problem.

On the other hand, dozens of stamp paper vendors took out a rally on the premises of District Complex and called on Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Nazir in his office. They complained him about unavailability of stamp papers at District Account Office, adding that they could not earn livelihood without stamp papers because their living was based on them. The deputy commissioner assured them a solution to their problem.

The staff of District Livestock Department went on strike when their colleague was harshly beaten and injured by a farmer and his sons in 16/GD village for coming late to attend their sick cattle here the other day.

Veterinary Assistant (VA) Murad Ali along with dozens of other Livestock staffers during the sit-in in the lawn of district office told the media that farmer M Jaffar of 16/GD village informed VA Shafiq about his unhealthy buffalo. The VA Shafiq along with other field staffers including Artificial Insemination Technician Saleem got a bit late in reaching the site as they were busy in the nearby village 26/GD on field duty.

As the team reached 16/GD village at the cattle pen of the farmer M Jaffar, he along with his sons Zakir and Nasir started quarrelling with the Livestock field team for arriving late. The farmer Jaffar along with his two sons and accomplices started beating VA Shafiq who got injured and fell unconscious.

The Rescue 1122 and the Livestock authorities were informed about the incident. They rushed to the spot and shifted the injured VA Shafiq to DHQ hospital. Satghara police station on the report of Veterinary Officer Dr Muaaz Khalid registered a case against farmer Jaffar and his both sons under section 324, 186 and 34 of the PPC.

‘RUDE’ DSP SUSPENDED

Punjab inspector general of police suspended Bahawalnagar [headquarters] Deputy Superintendent of Police Shahid Niaz Gujjar and summoned him to Lahore for allegedly being rude to District Police Officer Ammara Athar.

The confirmed police sources said that DSP Shahid Niaz Gujjar had organised a ceremony at District Police Lines on Eidul Azha. DPO Ammara Athar expressed dissatisfaction over the meal served in the ceremony and reprimanded the DSP in front of all the guests. The DSP responded bitterly at which the DPO left the ceremony and sent a complaint to the Punjab IG Police, seeking early suspension of the DSP. The IG suspended the DSP and summoned him to Lahore.