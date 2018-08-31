Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has told the Asian Development Bank (ADB) that after education his top priorities are water, sanitation, urban transport and improvement of road network, therefore his government may be assisted accordingly.

This he said while holding a meeting with a delegation of Asian Development Bank led by its Director General, Central West Asian Department (CWRD) Mr Werner Liepach.

The other delegation members include Ms. Rie Hiraoka Director Social Sector (CWRD), Xiaohong Yang Country Director, Pakistan, Mian Shaukat Shafi Senior Project Officer, Nasruminallah Mian, PRM Senior Programs Officer, Ms. Sana Masood, Project Director. Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput and secretaries of different departments also attended the meeting. Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, provincial secretaries of Finance, Works & Services, Transport, education and other concerned attended the meeting.

The chief minister said that the top priorities he has assigned to education, health, water & sanitation, Urban transport, improvement of road network. “The overall improvement in social sectors is need of hour, therefore we are focusing on it,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that his government has conceived a plan to install desalination plant to provide drinking water to the people of this megalopolis city of Karachi. He added a similar water supply and drainage schemes are being planned for other districts of the province also. The Asian Bank DG assured the chief minister of technical and financial support. It was agreed that the provincial government through P&D department would provide details of the proposed desalination plants, water and drainage schemes to the P&D.

SPRIP: Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem said that under the ADB sponsored Sindh Provincial Improvement Program (SPRIP) of $227.5 million six roads of 328 km have been constructed and their work has almost been completed. They are in Badin, TM Khan, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Jacobabad, Kandhkot-Kashmore and Larkana.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that in the construction of these six roads, the provincial government has saved an amount of Rs38.92million, there the provincial government has worked out a plan to constrict three other important roads having cumulative length of 82 km. They are: Road from Sehwan Railway crossing at N-55 to Dadu via Tilti upto Dadu-Moro Road. It would be around 32 km. 22 km Road from Chambar to Tando Allahyar and 28 Road from Jehan Khan (N-65) to Fezu Laro (N-55) via Chak Town of Sukkur-Shirkarpur area. The bank official agreed to take up the package of three roads.

The ADB tea was also told that another 20 roads of 847km have been approved by the chief minister. They total cost comes to Rs41,200 million. The PDWP and federal government’s CDWP have approved them and need to be financed to start the work. These roads are Mehran Highway at Sui Gas Chowk to Hingorja (N-5) Stop via Setharja, Mehran Highway- Paca Chang stop to (n-5) Bhiria stop, from Qazi Ahmed to Daur, road from Dokri to Radhan via Badah with link to Nasirabad, from TM Khan to Sujawal via Bulri Shah Karim, Road from Hyderabad to Tando Ghulam Ali via Shaikh Bhirkio, Gulab Laghari with link to Chambar, road from Dadloi to Adilpur via Cheechro with link to Pano Aqilvia Rojho, from Thul to Bahu Khoso with Links to Allahadad (border of Balochistan), Road from N-5 to Khairpur-Larkano road via Ahmedpur and Ripri, Road from Shikarpur to Chak-Jahan Khan with links to Khanpur and Lakhi, Shahdadkot to ratodero via Mirokhan with link to Mirokhan-Kambar, Shikarpur to Sukkur-Larkanawith link to Bado via Dhakan, road from Mirpur mathelo to Khanpur with link to Hayat Ptafi upto Jarwar, from Matiari to Oderolal town via Nsarpur, from Thatta to Jhimpir via Satayoon Buradabad road upto Thatta-Hyderabad, from Mithi to Deplo, from Talhar to Digri via Tando Bago, from Indus Highway to Rani Kot and upto Meeri Kot gate Fountain, Thul to Jacoabad via Sanhri Sarkar.

The SSEIPI: The Sindh Secondary Education Improvement Project is $150 million project in which provincial government share comes to $15 million. It has three components, access to quality secondary education, teaching & learning capacity and improvement in education system.

The chief minister said that he had declared education emergency during his last tenure and after going through the overall education system he found these three interventions, quality education, improving teaching & learning capacity and improvement in education system are required.

Chairman P&D said that the project has been approved by CDWP and has been sent to ECNEC for approval. The ADB DG said that the bank would support the project.

EPPP’s: The enhancing Public Private Partnerships project is envisaged to strengthen provincial government capacity to select and develop and PPP projects and effectively manage PPP project-related fiscal risk.

Chairman P&D Mohammad Wassem said that it would be $184.13 million project in which provincial government share would be $64.9 million. The project has already been cleared by CDWP and is now in progress.

Red Line: The Red line BRT project has been designed. The BRT Red Line would start from Model Colony to Numaish. The provincial government wants the ADB financially support provincial government in development of its infrastructure and in the procurement of the buses.

The ADB DG assigned the task to his team members in the country to collect all relevant documents from the provincial government so that it could be moved for approval.