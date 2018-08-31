Share:

SIALKOT - Police have registered a case against the contractor of under-construction Sialkot-Lahore Motorway Project for not displaying the night reflectors at the road diversion and leaving material for the construction of a flyover.

The non-fixing of night reflectors has taken six precious lives in a week during three road accidents. Daska Saddar police registered the case (403/2018) on the report of ASI Muhammad Shehbaz against Sialkot-Lahore Motorway Project construction company’s accused contractor/project Manager Abdul Sattar under sections 322 and 341 PPC.

According to the FIR, the accused contractor/project manager had already been warned of to display the night reflectors on the road diversion, road dividers and other construction material and big machinery kept near village Raajokey-Daska on Main Sialkot-Daska Road for the construction of flyover of Sialkot Motorway.

Due to non-availability of the night reflectors, a Faisalabad based Naziran Bibi was killed in accident there two days ago. Gujranwala-based four youth Roshan Mazhar, Hassan Faisal, Hassam Azmat and Muazzam Bashir were killed and two youth Shah Zaib and Sharjeel were injured seriously when their car also badly hit the road diversion dividers at village Raajokey-Daska, the spot of under construction fly over of Sialkot Motorway on August 24, 2018. Police said that the cause of the fatal road accident was the missing of the night reflectors, which were not affixed there by the accused contractor despite the police warning.

DAY CARE CENTRE: A newly established Day Care Centre has started functioning at Govt College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot for the children of its staff.

GCWU Vice Chancellor Dr Farhat Saleemi inaugurated this newly established day care center during a ceremony held at GCWU Sialkot. Later, VC told the newsmen that this day care center has the capacity of caring 50 t0 60 children of the staff of this university, saying that Rs. 10 million have been spent on this project.

She said that as many as four class rooms, playground were also established there at this day care center for the children besides providing them the better facilities of recreation, education and care as well.