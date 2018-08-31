Share:

LAHORE - Cotton-picking process has started in various parts of the province and training in this regard was being imparted.

This was stated by a spokesman for the Agriculture Department on Thursday. He said that women agriculture officers were imparting training to woman workers for picking cotton properly.

He said growers could get good price of neat and clean cotton in the international market and added that if cotton was picked in wrong way it would affect its quality. While picking cotton, the department recommendations and precautionary measures should be kept in mind, he added.