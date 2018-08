Share:

KARACHI:- US dollar depreciated by Re.0.2 in open market on Thursday. Selling price of dollar in open market has reached Rs.124.30, while, in interbank, selling price of dollar is Rs.124.35. In open market, British pound is being sold at Rs160.50, Euro at Rs144.50, Dirham at Rs33.50 and Saudi Riyal at Rs.32.50.