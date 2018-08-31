Share:

ISLAMABAD:- In pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of a Green Pakistan, the Foreign Service Academy has embarked upon a tree plantation campaign. The officers and probationers of the Foreign Service Academy have already planted trees in the Academy, said a news release. “Today, about 50 plants were also planted in the Punjab Park, Islamabad by the Academy, a small step taken to mitigate the horrendous negative effects of climate change,” it said. This tree plantation exercise would also help to raise awareness among the young diplomats concerning environmental challenges, the news release said.–STAFF REPORTER