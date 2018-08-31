Share:

Govt to bear expenses of 3 ailing sisters

Taking notice of media reports about the cardiac disease of three sisters of Begumpura, Lahore, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that government would bear all expenses of their treatment. He issued instructions to health department officials to make contact with the family for their treatment. Also, Punjab Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his officer on Thursday. On the occasion, the chief minister said that midnight oil will be burnt to transform the lives of the people. He said development in housing sector will create thousands of job opportunities. He said that provision of roof to the homeless was part of PTI’s manifesto and construction of five millions low-cost houses will give the people an opportunity to materialize their dreams. He believed that the project of construction of low-cost houses for the people will harbinger a new Pakistan.–Staff Reporter

Clerks protest against Holland

The All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) chapter staged a protest demonstration outside Civil Secretariat Lahore. Clerks from different departments participated in the protest. The participants also walked towards the secretariat. The office-bearers while addressing to the participants said that the government should take strict action against Holland ambassador on publishing blasphemous material. They also said that they would not allow any of the country to behave against the Holy Prophet (PHUH) Meanwhile, APCA district chapters also staged protest in R Y Khan, Faisalabad, Lodheran, TT Singh and others.–Staff Reporter

Cleanliness awareness campaign

Lahore Waste Management Company and Aghaee Foundation organised a cleanliness awareness activity in Union Council 153-156 on Thursday. LWMC and Agahee foundation recently inked a MoU to raise cleanliness awareness among the citizens. The LWMC established two awareness camps to distribute literature and waste bags to the public, followed by a door-to-door drive. Nearly 20 new waste bins will also be installed in the union councils with the help of Agahee Foundation. A few complaints received by LWMC were addressed on the spot. LWMC will continue to conduct awareness raising activities and will welcome all such organizations which can support our mission of clean Lahore.–Staff Reporter

Crackdown on quacks continues

The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday has sealed 36 quackery outlets. While taking action against quacks as per the data, the PHC teams had conducted raids on 172 treatment centres in Faisalabad, Gujrat, Attock, Bahawalpur, Khushab, Pakpattan and Nankana Sahab. According to the census, 36 out of the visited centres were closed down, while 62 quacks’ shops were found to have been shut and replaced with other businesses. The PHC teams carried out this action along with the officials of the district administration and police. Among the sealed centres, seven each were in Faisalabad, Bahawalpur and Khushab, four each in Gujrat, Attock and Nakana Sahab and three in Pakpattan.–Staff Reporter