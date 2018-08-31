Share:

GUJRANWALA - A hospital security guard based with shoes by a woman for demanding bribe for the issuance of death certificate of his deceased son. Raheela BB resident of Rahwali said that her one year old son died in the hospital during treatment while a security guard demanded Rs.200 for issuance of the certificate.

Meanwhile, a doctor allegedly tortured a police constable at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala. Afnan alleged that he reached there to get medical certificate while CMO Salman refused him to issue medical certificate saying that he was not in police uniform. When he again requested to the doctor to issue the certificate, the doctor got angry and not only locked him in a room but also tortured him, he alleged. The hospital administration has started investigation.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment has arrested the supervisor of waste management company in a bribe case. Two citizens namely Bilal Ilyas and Muhammad Bilal alleged in their applications that supervisor Sheikh Tariq have received bribe from them for their appointment in Waste Management Company but later he provided him bogus appointment letter.

During investigations allegations levelled against the accused were proved and anti corruption team arrested the accused Sheikh Tariq supervisor.