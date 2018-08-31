Share:

Islamabad - The Islamabad district administration has started preparations to deal with a possible protest rally by Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in Islamabad against the blasphemous cartoons published in Dutch newspaper after the preliminary rounds of negotiation held between the right-wing party and the government failed to make any headway.

TLP had started the march from Lahore to Islamabad on Wednesday to protest against Dutch Freedom Party leader Geert Wilders’ announcement to hold a competition of blasphemous caricatures.

The cleric-led party is demanding that the government expel the Netherlands’ ambassador to Pakistan from the country in protest against the competition.

The ICT administration has started placing shipping containers at important squares of the city to seal off the high security zone in the federal capital as additional law-enforcement personnel have also been requisitioned. According to the police officials, requisition has been sent for additional 3000 personnel from AJK and Punjab to deal with the situation possibly arising out of arrival of the protesters in the city.

They said around 700 personnel of Rangers are already in Islamabad to assist the local police in law and order situation.

Comprising hundreds of supporters of the religio-political party, the rally, according to the reports, had crossed Jhelum till the filing of the report. The rally is being led by party Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi and other senior leaders of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. Sources said that federal minister for Religious Affairs, Noor-ul-Haq Qadri is leading the government team for negotiations with the TLP leadership. However, they said that the Right-wing party is adamant to reach Islamabad to record their protest against the blasphemous cartoons.

The government has offered the TLP to convey their sentiments to all the relevant forums on the issue of blasphemous cartoons but the latter is not willing to come to the government’s terms, according to the sources. They said a meeting of the police high ups was held here Thursday to discuss the possible scenario and approved the next line of action.

They said the police and other law-enforcing agencies have been asked to restrict entry of the protesters in the Red Zone.