PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf central leader and presidential candidate Arif Alvi has said that he would easily secure his score for the slot of president and would focus to resolve non-political issues of the country as entrusted by the constitution of Pakistan.

He was addressing a press conference at Chief Minister House on Thursday in connection with his campaign for the upcoming presidential elections scheduled to be held on September 4.

Alvi said that the party chairman has started implementing party manifesto and taken number of austerity measures to improve national economy.

He added that PTI leadership would try to follow the precedent laid by the great prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his companions for governance. He said that if he was elected in the race, he would try to resolve issues related to clean drinking water and environment.

He said that PTI have secured votes in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on the basis of performance. He said that they are not rulers but servants of the masses and this would be the mission of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to provide relief to the public as per their confidence which they have posed in PTI.

He sought MPAs’ support for the upcoming elections and mentioned that without the support of elected MPAs, it would be impossible to get the required score for the slot of presidency. He vowed that if he was elected, he would follow the mission of Khan regarding austerity.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman has assigned the task to Pervez Khattak to update him regarding numbers game of presidential election and he has the ability to muster the support of maximum voters in the presidential elections.

Alvi is one of the founding members of PTI and was the party’s secretary general from 2006 till 2013.

For the first time, he was elected a member of the National Assembly from the erstwhile Clifton constituency NA-250, now NA-247, in the 2013 polls, which was the only NA seat won by the party in Sindh.

Though not successful as his captain, Dr Alvi has a history of playing sports. He played squash, cricket and hockey in his younger days and is still said to be a sports enthusiast.

Polling for the presidential elections will be held on September 4. The president is elected by an electoral college comprising members of the Senate, National Assembly, and the four provincial assemblies. Voting would be held through a secret ballot.