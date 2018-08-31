Share:

Islamabad - Greatly appreciating Pak armed forces’ professionalism, operational preparedness, contributions and sacrifices in war against terrorism, Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said the government would provide all resources required to maintain their capacity and capability.

Prime Minister Khan held out this categorical assurance to the military leadership at the GHQ which he visited along with his cabinet members. He was given detailed briefings on security environment, threat spectrum and response.

Those who accompanied him were federal ministers of defence, foreign affairs, finance, information, state minister of interior and secretary defence.

According to a statement issued by Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR), civilian leadership was also updated on Pakistan Army’s campaign against terrorism, ongoing operation Raddul Fasaad, situation in Karachi and Khushhal Balochistan programme.

The prime minister greatly appreciated professionalism, operational preparedness and contributions as well as sacrifices of Pakistan Army in war against terrorism.

He said: “Pakistan is facing external and internal challenges, but we shall successfully take on these with the support of the nation and through a cohesive national approach.”

The prime minister assured Pakistan Army of his government’s full support by providing all the resources required to maintain its capacity and capability.

He said: “Pakistan is destined to rise and we shall rise, staying positively relevant in the comity of nations.”

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for his visit and reposing confidence in the army. General Qamar Javed Bajwa assured the PM that Pakistan Army would continue to come up to the nation’s expectations and defend the motherland at all cost.

The ISPR further said the prime minister was presented guard of honour by a smartly-turned-out contingent upon his arrival at the GHQ.

The prime minister laid floral wreath at the Shuhada’s monument to pay tribute to the martyrs. He was introduced to all principal staff officers.

Commenting upon the prime minister’s visit to the GHQ, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said it was wonderful. In a tweet, the information minister said the prime minister and members of the cabinet were proud to meet command of the world’s best army. He said a detailed briefing at the GHQ was of great value.

Later, talking to a private TV channel, the information minister affirmed it was a great beginning between civil and military leadership of the country and that they were not only on the same page but also on the same book.

He further said the difference between the previous government and the incumbent government was that former premier Nawaz Sharif had always protected his business interests while Imran Khan had no such interests.

Fawad Chaudhry asserted the government would counter all the challenges confronting Pakistan with close coordination and cooperation amongst all the institutions.

Commenting upon the visit of the US Secretary of State next week, the information minister said this issue was also discussed during the meeting at the GHQ. He made it clear that Pakistan was keen to advance bilateral relations with the United States on the basis of mutual interests.

He pointed out Pakistan wanted peace and stability in Afghanistan. The PTI government was looking forward that both Islamabad and Washington together should evolve an approach that serves the mutual interests.

The meeting follows an interaction between Prime Minister Imran Khan as the chief executive and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier this week at the PM Office. It was the prime minister’s first meeting with the COAS after assuming office. Army Chief Qamar Bajwa also attended Imran’s oath-taking ceremony on August 18 while their first formal meeting was held in 2017 when the PTI chairman visited Bajwa to congratulate him on his appointment as COAS.

A statement following their meeting on August 27 had stated that the two had pledged to work closely for establishment of peace in the country and the region. They expressed resolve to bring enduring peace and stability in the country while continuing efforts for regional peace, the Prime Minister Office had said in a statement.

Although Monday’s meeting was supposed to be a courtesy call, the focus of discussion, it is said, had quickly shifted to security in the country and neighbourhood.

Analysts viewed the daylong visit of the prime minister to the GHQ as a positive development and hoped the government would keep the national interests supreme in its foreign policy as well as in Pakistan’s relations with the United States.

They urged the government to seek input and guidance from all the institutions, including the parliament, on the country’s foreign policy.

