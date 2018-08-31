Share:

3-day training workshop on plagiarism held at FJWU

RAWALPINDI: The Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) organised a three-day training workshop titled “Eradicating the Menace of Plagiarism by Using Turnitin” at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) on Thursday. Dr Zenab Jahan, Higher Education Commission (HEC) Focal Person on Anti-Plagiarism, and Dr Mian Khurram Shahzad Azam, Additional Director QEC, were the resource persons of the workshop organized for all faculty members of the university.

The workshop aimed to help and guide the participants about the use of Turnitin and its recent upgrades and functions. It comprised of two sessions. In the first Session, Dr Zainab Jehan discussed the concept of Self-Plagiarism and identified many ways to avoid this menace. She highlighted importance of integrity of research and emphasized that credit should be given to the real author of a series of work to ensure integrity for all citations, including self-citation to avoid self-plagiarism. This led to the session by Dr Mian Khurram Shahzad Azam, on functions of Turnitin. The participants were given training on key features of Turnitin for processing of academic texts, including theses, assignments, papers and research proposals. Dr Azam also briefed about quick mark, grading and feedback of assignments, and interpretation of Turnitin reports.–Staff reporter