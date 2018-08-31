Share:

SIALKOT - A six-member delegation of Indian Water Commission visited the Gurudawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Shakargarh on Thursday. Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan Mr Ajay Bisaria led the delegation. According to the senior officials, the Indian delegates namely Mr Gaurav Ahluwalis, Mr Ravin Kumar, Mr Shibu CB, Mr Ravimu and Mr S Paul met with the local Sikh community leaders and discussed in details the matters of mutual interest. During their 70 minutes long stay at the Gurudawara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Shakargarh, the Indian delegates also highlighted the issue of opening border between Sialkot-Pakistan and Sri Nagar-India in a bid to facilitate the people from both the sides, senior officials added.