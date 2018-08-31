Share:

PESHAWAR - A and Industry (KPCCI) will share a roadmap with federal and provincial governments to resolve the issues of business community, said KPCCI President Zahidullah Shinwari.

Presiding over a meeting here at the Chamber House on Thursday, he said that the body would also raise the community’s issues before the Standing Committees of National Assembly and Senate. Shinwari floated the proposal for using legal option against levy of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC). He said that new gas connections and load-related issues were being faced, so it is necessary to move the court.

In this regard, he sought the support of the provincial government. He urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, and federal ministers to hold an immediate meeting at the chamber level and letters had also written to them in this regard.

The president said that KPCCI made contacts with federal and provincial government for amicably resolution of the business community issues. He assured the government that the business community will work together with it for resolution of all issues. He added the country’s economy is facing challenges, due to which trade deficit had jacked up to 38 billion dollars, while 9.5 billion dollars debts. He asked the government to take immediate steps in this regard.

The KPCCI chief said the Pakistan annual imports around $56billion as compared to $19 to 20 billion exports. He stressed that the government should take measures for enhancement of exports. Shinwari also appreciated the Corps Commander Peshawar, Lt Gen Nazir Ahmad Butt for resolution of collection of regulatory duty issue at Torkham border in light of KPCCI recommendations, adding that the importers and exporters issues have been resolved due to directions of Peshawar Corps commander.

On the occasion, KPCCI chief appreciated the successful conduct of investment opportunities conference and Business Excellence Award in Istanbul, Turkey, in which investors had participated actively and shown keen interest to make investment in various potential sectors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.