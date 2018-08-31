Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that no government give anything to Karachi if PTI also did so then citizens of Karachi will stand them in the line of other parties. This he stated while addressing to media after after inaugurating the Shamim Shaheed Park in Orangi Town on Thursday. MNA Aminul Haq, DMC Chairman Izhar Khan, Chairman of Park Committee Khurram Farhan, UC Chairman Aslam Parvez, heads of KMC departments and others were also present on this occasion.

“Sindh government declined to work for Karachi, Larkana and Nawabshah but taking all money to Dubai and constructing there. We have not loosed hope and we are doing work to give good environment to our children,” the mayor added.

The mayor said we would do work for our city and complete a project every week and provide better facilities to people of Karachi. He said that we have joined PTI for Karachi and hope that they will provide facility to citizens in education, health and construct roads and other facilities.

He said citizens of Karachi voted us and we will work for them He said that the people of the area protect this park and make it better He said that they should themselves protect park and play grounds in their area. He said the west district was destroyed in ten years and now we are working here to provide better facilities to people.

MNA Aminul Haq also addressed the inauguration ceremony of Park He said the people of Karachi have voted for us and we make projects in every area of the city. The uc chairman was given the letter of the handing over of park by the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar in the end. He said citizens of Karachi voted us and we will work for them He said that the people of the area protect this park and make it better.

He said that they should themselves protect park and play grounds in their area. He said the west district was destroyed in ten years and now we are working here to provide better facilities to people. MNA Aminul Haq also addressed the inauguration ceremony of Park He said the people of Karachi have voted for us and we make projects in every area of the city. Later, Union Council Chairman was given the letter of the handing over of park by the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar.