KARACHI:- Former Pakistani captain Javed Miandad suggested nominated PCB chairman Ehsan Mani to form a think tank comprising former cricketers for betterment of national cricket. Miandad said the think tank would prove helpful for Mani to take important decisions for Pakistan cricket to flourish in near future. He said Mani is an experienced administrator, who can handle a difficult situation at any given time but he should include former Test cricketers in his setup. He said experience of these former cricketers should be utilised by the board, which can be really vital for stability of national cricket.