LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Thursday called 18 players to a week-long training camp in Lahore for Asia Cup 2018. The tournament is scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 15 to 28.

The PCB spokesman said that the squad was announced after deliberation between selection committee, head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. The camp will take place from September 3 to September 10 here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Opening batsman Shan Masood and all-rounder Imad Wasim have been recalled to the camp. Both the players have not played for Pakistan for almost a year. Former skipper Azhar Ali was a notable omission from the camp. Pakistan is scheduled to play its most-anticipated encounter against Team India in Dubai on September 19.

SQUAD: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Shan Masood, M Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, M Nawaz, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Usman khan Shinwari, M Amir, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Faheem Ashraf.