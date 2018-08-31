Share:

OKARA - A power pilferer along with his accomplices roughed up a Fesco officials here the other day. According to Fesco sources, officials of the electricity meter checking unit were on inspection in Hayatwali Muhammadnagar and Mandi Ahmadabad areas. During checking, a power consumer Ghulam Fareed was found to have tampered with the main supply line and pilfering electricity. The situation, however, turned ugly when five unidentified persons overpowered the Fesco officials and took them to the commission shop of Ghulam Fareed where they beaten them up severely.