HAFIZABAD - Local citizens protested against 12 to 14 hours unscheduled loadshedding which has crippled the business activities and made the lives of children and housewives absolutely miserable in the area.

Due to humid weather, loadshedding and mosquitoes, citizens pass sleepless nights which badly affect their health. The Gepco is manoeuvering more than 12 hours loadshedding. The citizens have called upon the authorities to take pity on the locals particularly during this humid and sultry weather. The small traders who run their business on electricity have been rendered jobless during the past over a week.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Arshad Aulakh stressed the need for maintaining complete unity, tolerance and forbearance particularly during the upcoming holy month of Muharram.

Addressing a meeting of the Peace Committee which was attended by almost all the local ulema, he said that the administration was fully alive to maintain peace and has formulated code of conduct and warned that no one would be allowed to violate the code of conduct. He said that he was pleased to know that local Ulema had maintained peace during Muharram in the past. Notwithstanding the past tradition, we should remain alert and vigilant to foil the evil designs of mischievous elements and terrorists who always hatch conspiracy by creating sectarianism to achieve their vested interests, he maintained.

He advised the local clerics not to utter any word which might hurt the sentiments of other sects. Prominent among those who attended the meeting included Zawar Liaqat Hussain Khannu, Sahibzada Syed Waseem-ul-Hassan Naqvi, Amanullah Chatha, Malik Humayun Shahzad and Khalid Mahmood Tehami.

The DPO has made fool proof arrangements to maintain complete peace during the Ashura-i-Muharram and assured the licensees that adequate COPs would be deputed for maintaining peace during the upcoming sacred month.

ENMITY TAKES LIFE: A longstanding enmity between two groups of Syed and Hanjra families of Bagh Kohna has claimed the life of prominent landlord Syed Akbar Ali Shah son of Saleh Shah. Five persons of both the groups have already been murdered during the past few years.

Due to old enmity between these groups, deceased Syed Akbar Ali Shah were undergoing litigation in the courts of law. Today deceased was on way to the court on a bike when his opponent group opened indiscriminate firing on him near Mubarah bus stop killing him on-the-spot. The accused managed their escape after committing the offence. The Kaleke police have shifted the dead body to the city morgue for autopsy and are investigating. No arrest has so far been made.