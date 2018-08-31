Share:

LODHRAN - Deputy Commissioner Saqib Ali Ateel vowed to complete public welfare projects on a priority basis.

He was addressing the meeting of District Development Committee in the DC Office’s committee room here the other day.

MNA Mian Shafiq Araeen, MPA Nazir Ahmed Baloch, ADC Finance and Planning Hidayatullah and other officials attended the meeting. Mian Shafiq Araeen said that the government would establish laboratories at division level for the instant diagnostic tests of Hepatitis’s PCR and Elisa test. He added that the SNE had been approved in old DHQ hospital and following the month of Muharram, a Gynae Hospital would be established in the building. Nazir Ahmed Khan Baloch said that there would be no shortage of funds for the district’s development.

On suggestion of Mian Shafiq Araeen, a master plan of roads, sewerage and sanitation was approved in all three tehsils of Lodhran district including Kehror Pakka, Dunyapur and Lodhran.

In the meeting, funds worth Rs600 million were demanded for repairing of roads in the district along with carpeting of roads from Lodhran to Adda Parmat, and Parmat to Shujaabad. It was told in the meeting that Trauma Centre Makhdoom Aali’s SNE had come, and soon the centre would be made functional. The meeting also approved the provision of dialysis unit at all three hospitals and a state-of-the-art Emergency Block in DHQ Hospital.