LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Thursday ordered a province-wide crackdown on ‘vulgar’ and ‘indecent’ film posters displayed inside and outside cinema houses.

According to the official notification shared on his twitter account, Chohan observed that indecent film signboards within and outside cinema halls as well as at different places have been placed throughout the province. He ordered the authorities concerned to initiate necessary action for the removal of indecent film signboards under Indecent Advertisement Probation Act, 1993, and Punjab Motion Picture Ordinance, 1979.

Earlier, the Punjab information minister, chairing a meeting, observed that if any vulgar poster goes up in or outside a cinema house in the province, the cinema owners will initially be fined and if they do not take corrective measures, their cinemas will be shut down.

Separately, addressing a function here, the information minister remarked in Punjabi, “Yani yeh wakhri jawani hai jo cinema houses pe aaee hui hai”. (This is a strange puberty that has come to cinema houses). “Is this insanity that you show pictures of half-naked actresses and display their huge posters?” he asked.

Talking about stage shows, Chohan said, “I wish the issue of what is shown at stage shows should also come within my authority.”

Criticising famous stage actress, Nargis, for her dances and dresses she wears, Chohan said: “Had it been within my powers, I would have made her a “hajan” in the real sense. You could see her fast for 300 days instead of the 30 mandatory days of Ramazan,” he added.

The minister concluded his speech saying: “It is not only Indian content, but also Pakistani films that have destroyed showbiz industry.”

Responding to Chohan’s comment, Nargis said she had left the entertainment industry and was living a happy life. She continued, “I neither talk about everyone nor do I want anyone to talk about me. Nobody should use such derogatory remarks about a woman living a peaceful life in her house. Otherwise every respectable citizen has the right to initiate a legal action,” warned Nargis.

The video of the information minister making vulgar remarks against female actresses at the public gathering has gone viral on the social media.

Several users of the social media have denounced the ill-mannered use of language regarding blue films while the gathering was also attended by women.

Earlier, the Punjab minister was caught up in another controversy after his leaked footage which showed he was abusing a private TV channel’s staff upon being asked a relatively ‘tough’ question.

INP adds: Aleem Khan, the central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Punjab senior minister, has tendered an apology over the remarks passed by Fayyazul Hassan Chohan. Even if Chohan found something inappropriate, he should not have displayed such attitude, said Aleem.

Apologising to the channel administration and TV anchor, Zeeshan Malik, he said the party could not ignore such behaviour.

Aleem Khan, giving explanation about Chohan’s attitude, said he assumed the portfolio for the first time in his political career. “I guess the chief minister must have been informed about the incident,” said Aleem.