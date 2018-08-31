Share:

SIALKOT - The Punjab Rangers held a free medical camp at far-off Sialkot border village (in Merjakey Sector) along the Sialkot Working Boundary. Wing Commander Lt-Col Ahmer Nisar Satti inaugurated the medical camp. On the occasion, he pledged to provide better medical and health cover to the people living in Sialkot border villages. The Punjab Rangers’ doctors checked the male and female patients from Sialkot border villages and provided them free medication. The local people have highly hailed the Punjab Rangers’ efforts for providing free medical health facilities to them at local level.