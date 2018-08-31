Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - In the first whirl-wind move towards reshuffling of various bigwigs in Inland Revenue Department, the AJK government has posted BS-19 officer Sardar Zafar Mahmood Khan as Commissioner Inland Revenue (Provincial Taxes) on current charge basis, official sources said.

Sardar Zafar Mahmood Khan had been performing as Commissioner Appellant, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) at Islamabad for the past many years.

As per the official sources, another BS-19 officer Mr Munir Raja of AJK Inland Revenue Department has been posted / adjusted against the post of Member Accountant Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue, AJK.

Similarly, Mr Adnan Inamullah, officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS - FBR) will continue to hold the post of Commissioner Inland Revenue (Direct Taxes) on deputation basis.

It may be added here that Mr Adnan Inamullah had recently gone to the AJK Supreme Court with an appeal against the recent dismissal of his petition by the AJK High Court against his transfer to his parent department of Inland Revenue Service of the Federal Board of Revenue (IRS - FBR) - in the light of an earlier-issued order of Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir.