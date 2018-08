Share:

LAHORE - A 40-year-old man died when a speedy truck smashed into his motorcycle on the Defense Road, rescue workers said Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as Amanat Ali. The man riding on a motorcycle was going to his workplace when a rashly-driven truck hit his bike near Warraich village. The motorcyclist received multiple injuries and died instantly. The driver along with the truck managed to escape. The police were investigating the incident.