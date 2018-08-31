Share:

SEOUL - South Korean police raided German carmaker BMW’s Seoul headquarters Thursday in connection with dozens of engine fires. An official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s white collar crime unit said officers were investigating whether the company covered up vehicle defects and had confiscated documents and other materials. He declined to give further details but Yonhap news agency said a team of 30 investigators were involved. There was no immediate comment from BMW Korea. “We will conduct a thorough investigation to reveal the truth,” Yonhap quoted a police official as saying.