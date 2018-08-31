Share:

RAWALPINDI - Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif, MNA Hamza Shehbaz, other family members and former ministers Thursday visited Adiala Jail and met former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Stringent security measures were made inside and outside the jail by deploying police force, Elite Force commandos and personnel of other law enforcement agencies to avoid any untoward incident.

Other visitors who met Nawaz Sharif included former Governor Sindh Zubair Umer, ex-Advisor to PM Dr Musadiq Malik, ex-ministers Engineer Ameer Muqam, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Maryam Aurangzeb, Baligh Ur Rehman, MPAs Malik Arshad, Mian Abdul Manan, Sumaira Komal, Aisha Rajab, Azma Bukhari, Malik Latif, Mehar Ghulam Fareed, Mian Latif MNA, local leader Barrister Danial Chaudhry, Dr Darshan, Rohail Sheikh and Asghar Naheem Butt. However, the jail authorities did not allow any visitor to meet Capt (Retd) Muhammad Safdar due to his bad health condition. The jail authorities allowed the visitors to go inside the jail only after a thorough search.

Scores of PML-N workers staged a protest demo outside the jail for the release of their detained leaders.

Earlier, the police and personnel of other LEAs have taken deposed PM Mian Nawaz Sharif to Accountability Court in federal capital from the jail amid tight security. Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf deployed extra force of wardens in order to ease traffic flow.

After attending the hearing in corruption references, Mian Nawaz Sharif was shifted back to jail. According to sources, Mian Shehbaz Sharif and MNA Hamza Shehbaz arrived in jail at 4pm and met with Mian Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz. The meeting was held in a conference room that was lasted for almost one and half hour.

Staff Reporter from Islamabad adds: Hearing of Al-Aziziya corruption reference adjourned till Monday (September 3) on miscellaneous petition of defence counsel Khawaja Haris.

The Accountability Court in perspective of possible lock down of the capital city in connection of protest rally of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasoll Allah, which will likely to reach Islamabad today (Friday) to protest holding of sacrilegious contest in the Netherlands.

During Thursday’s hearing, Joint Investigation Team Head Wajid Zia once again faced the onslaught of technical questions of defence in the Al-Aziziya reference.

During cross-questioning, Wajid Zia replied that Hussain Nawaz has provided Aldered Audit Bureau Report to JIT. On this Khawaja Harris requested to make the reply of Wajid Zia as part of Judicial record in a suggestive way and moved on to next question. However, the deputy prosecutor general NAB objected stating the query by defence was made in a direct way, therefore the reply on the question should also be made part of judicial record in the same perspective and in a direct way.

Judge Accountability Court Arshad Malik made the reply of Wajid Zia as part of judicial record in a direct way. On this, Defence Counsel Khawaja Harris expressed his displeasure and walked out of the courtroom in protest. Khawaja Harris said that the court ahead of writing response of Wajid Zia in a direct way should take his views and stance as well.

Meanwhile, lawyers of Nawaz Sharif in their miscellaneous petition contended to adjourn the hearing for Monday (September 03), stating the defence has decided to consult the Islamabad High court regarding the issue of change in the judicial record perspective, therefore the hearing should be adjourned till Monday.

Earlier, harsh words were also exchanged between NAB prosecutor and Defence Counsel Zubair Khalid while making arguments on miscellaneous petition.

Later on, the Accountability Court adjourned hearing till Monday while approving petition of defence counsel Khawaja Harris.