BUREWALA/OKARA - The entire nation took out rallies and held protests here on Thursday against the proposed contest of profane caricatures in Holland.

Trade organizations observed a token strike against the blasphemous plan. Markazi Anjuman Tajran Burewala and other trade bodies observed token strike and took out rallies in different parts of the town. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the Holland government.

Likewise, different trade, religious, social and civil society organisations arranged a protest meeting at Goal Chowk Burewala where the participant stressed upon the government to take the issue to the UN forthwith. They said that although the prime minister had declared that Pakistan would protest against Holland at the UN, the issue should be raised at all international forums immediately.

They declared that they would continue protest until solid action was taken against those involved in the satanic act. They asked people to completely boycott all Dutch products to send a strong message to the world. They warned that the satanic attempt would push the world towards destruction and it may spark a world war. They said that respect of Holy Prophet (Peace Be upon Him) is our obligation and they would play their due role to force the federal government to take up the matter with Holland.

Also Burewala Bar Association observed complete strike and lawyers took out a rally. It started from the Bar Room at Court Compound and ended at College Road in front of Press Club Burewala.

The Okara-based lawyers announced to observe black day today as a protest against the blasphemous plan in Holland. The District Bar Association President Rao Abbas Adeel and Secretary General Shakeel Ahmad made the decision.

They said that the lawyers fraternity had been outrageous at the satanic plan under the hypocritical cover of freedom of expression. He said it seemed that the state of Holland was being run under the Jewish thinking. He said if legal punishment could be imposed on the utterance of the word ‘Holocaust’ and it was considered out of bound of freedom of expression, how the non-Muslims and anti-Muslim societies could take into their bounds the desecrating of religious personalities. The bar president told the press that the District Bar would observed the Friday as black day as a protest against Holland society.

CORRUPT PEOPLE WARNED OF ACTION: The corrupt govt officials are fearful of Imaran Khan-led government lest they should come into the grip of law for their dishonest practices, said Shair Ali Khan Advocate. He was talking to the journalists. He said the corrupt officials would be deprived of their income of dishonesty and they might have a stroll in the jail. All the dishonest officials who had been working for propagating opposition agenda did believe this fact. He said selfless service of the nation without greed or corruption would bring them great honour for their oncoming generation and a bosom satisfaction that they were quite clean-handed and pure-brained.

A young man was crushed to death by a passenger bus. Awais was crossing the GT Road near Akhtarabad when a speedy bus No.MNS-1486 coming from Lahore hit and ran over him. Awais died on the spot. A case was registered by the PS Sadr Renala Khurd.