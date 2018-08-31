Share:

LAHORE - British High Commissioner Thomas Drew called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday.

He congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on assuming the charge of chief minister and expressed good wishes for him. During the meeting, various matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-UK relations and expansion of mutual cooperation in social sector came under discussion. The British high commissioner also extended the proposal of enhancing cooperation with the Punjab government.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Pakistan and UK are important partners in journey of development and Pakistan gives great importance to its relations with the UK. He said that British cooperation for improving health, education and other social sectors in Punjab province is commendable and it is hoped that cooperation between the two countries would be further strengthened during the PTI government. He said that result-oriented strategy will be adopted under the leadership of prime minister Imran Khan for improving social sector. Special attention will be paid to the development of deprived areas and government will work for the public welfare and social sector will be developed despite challenges.

Thomas Drew said that development of social sector will be promoted with the Punjab government and all-out cooperation will be continued with the new government in the journey of development and prosperity. We will continue our cooperation with Punjab government for improving health, education, skills development and other sectors, he added. He said that partnership will also be extended in the realm of clean water and climate change. However, there is a need to take steps for promoting trade, he added. He also appreciated that UK’s largest development programme for Punjab province is going on successfully. Provincial representative of DFID Jinal Shah was also present on the occasion.