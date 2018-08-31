Share:

Islamabad - University of Wah on Thursday organised a two-day international conference to appreciate research activities among the students. According to the university, the conference entitled ‘4th Multi-Disciplinary Student Research International Conference’ (MDSRIC)’ presided over by retired General Sadiq Ali. He said “I am glad to learn that the Conference has become a regular annual feature of the University for providing a platform for young researchers to share their research findings with the academic community”.

To create a harmonious and affluent society, Universities have a dominant role towards a knowledge based economy, principally driven by advancements in the fields of science and technology. Abundant natural resources available in Pakistan can be exploited only through scientific and technological advances, indigenously. The convener welcomed Prof Dr Alan Fryar, University of Kentucky, who has travelled from USA to Pakistan only to participate and to disseminate advance knowledge on the impact of global warming on water resources on the Indus Basin.

Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai, Rector of International Islamic University, spoke on Higher Education in Pakistan, Opportunities and Challenges leading to a healthy environment of our young students. Prof Dr Razia Sultana, Vice Chancellor, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Peshawar, spoke further on the development of universities across Pakistan. Other keynote speakers included Prof Dr Qamar ul Wahab, Vice Chancellor, University of Technology, Nowshera and Prof Dr Muhammad Almas Anjum, Dean, Faculty of Computer Sciences, University of Wah. The conference is being organized by the University’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC). Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ahmad, director of ORIC, offered introductory remarks to open the conference and welcome participants.

University of Wah, besides its other notable curricular achievements, has taken the admirable initiative of promoting a healthy culture of research and innovation and nurturing the latest research potential among fresh graduates. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khaliq Ur Rehman Shad SI (M) has made MDSRIC an annual event to promote research culture in Pakistan. The theme of this conference is focused on providing a platform for synergetic interactions amongst professionals, academicians, practitioners, and students to address society related socio-economic issues. The participation in the conference is open for all the students across the country.