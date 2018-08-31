Share:

Rawalpindi - A huge fire broke out in a house after a high potency electricity wire fell over it in Mohra Mandi leaving a woman and her two children critically injured, informed sources on Thursday.

The victims were rushed to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for medical treatment, they said. The incident took place within limits of Police Station (PS) Mandra.

According to sources, a woman and her son and daughter sustained burnt injuries when a high potency electricity wire fell on a house causing a fire.

The locals managed to extinguish the fire and shift the victims to Rawal Burn Unit of HFH for medical treatment, they said.

The wounded were identified as Nadia, Aliyan (4) and Zaini (e), who are under treatment in HFH.

A team of Mandra police have also visited the scene and started investigation.