Karachi - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said the Quaid-e-Azam had presented the Two-Nation Theory and stated years ago that there would be no space for Muslims in India. “We are now witnessing that Muslims living in India are not safe,” he said.

Imran Ismail was addressing the 4th and Last Edition of a book titled Jinnah Anthology as a chief guest, organized by Karachi Council on Foreign Relations at a local hotel on Thursday.

The Co-Author of the book Quaid’s grand nephew Liaquat Merchant also addressed on the occasion.

KCFR Chairman Ikram Sehgal, GS Commodore Rtd. A. Malik, Chinese Consul General Wang Yu, Thai Consul General and others were also present.

Governor said that Indian government has left Muslims of India with no options. He said Governor House Sindh used to be the residence of Quaid.

“Someone today in this program asked me if i feel Quaid’s presence in the Governor House? I said, Yes. I look at the chairs and other stuff used by the father of the nation. Quaid’s office is still there which is historical heritage”

Imran Ismail said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah is one of those leaders who have left their history in the world.

The Author of the Book and grand nephew of Quaid on the occasion shed light on Quaid’s sayings, ideology of Pakistan and Pakistan Movement.

A documentary about Jinnah was also shown in the event.

Moreover, a delegation of businessmen called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday at the Governor House.

The delegation included Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Khalid Tawab, Noor-ur-Rehman, Abdul Majeed, Shaheen Sarwana and Saud Rehman.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail appealed to the overseas business community of Pakistan to play an effective role for stopping Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He said that UN following its resolutions must fulfil expectations of innocent Kashmiri people and resolve the issue.

The traders on the occasion strongly condemned Indian terrorism in Kashmir. The business community was standing by side of the Government of Pakistan for Kashmir cause.

The delegation members said that they completely supported Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision for the Kashmir issue.