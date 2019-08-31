Share:

Peshawar - At least 24 people reportedly died on Friday after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in the Kandia tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, TV channels reported.

About 35 passengers were travelling on the bus when it slipped and fell into the ravine. All the passengers belonged to the same family and were going somewhere to attend a function.

DPO Kohistan Raja Abdul Saboor told reporters that the final police report will be announced after investigators probe the accident site. He said that police and rescue officials were facing difficulties in conducting the relief operation due to darkness and unavailability of resources.