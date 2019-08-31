Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday said all political parties are getting on the same page regarding the Kashmir issue, and maintained that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman will join him in Kashmir march.

The railways minister addressed a press conference and stressed that India will be divided into ’22 Pakistans’ if it makes a mistake to wage war against Pakistan. The solution of Kashmirissue through bilateral talks is in interest of both countries, he added.

Talking about Pakistan politics, Sheikh Rashid said some well-wishers of erstwhile president Asif Ali Zardari are talking about deal, and urged Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to adopt the same approach. Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO to anyone at any cost, he proclaimed.

Shaeikh Rasheed claimed that PML-N is going to be divided into two parts in centre, and he cannot predict whether Shehbaz Sharif will lead the ‘PML-N-II’ or Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. I have already said that Shehbaz Sharif is a ‘person of my party,’ the minister commented.

Shaeikh Rasheed announced to reduce fare of Jinnah Express by Rs500 from September 6, and to inaugurate Bahawalpur Railway Station on the same day. Rains in Sindh impaired the railway system and the downpours damaged freight trains more than passenger train, he told.