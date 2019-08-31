Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Amidst full-throat Zindabad slogans for Pakistan including “Hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris Beat In Unison”, “Kashmir Baney Gaa Pakistan”, “Jeeway Jeeway Pakistan”, and “Pakistan Sy Rishta Kya - La e La Ha Illallah”, a mammoth ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ rally was staged under the auspices of the private and public organizations belonging to all segments of the civil society here on Friday in this city of Kashmiri expatriates.

In response to the call given by the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, thousands of people from all walks of life thronged the city streets to express full solidarity and sympathies with the freedom-loving brethren of the turbulent and curfew-clamped Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir state.

‘Kashmir Hour’ was marked simultaneously with the nation-wide program to express solidarity with the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir, blowing sirens and playing national anthems of Pakistan and AJK - besides complete halting of vehicular traffic on roads as a mark of respect and solidarity with the freedom-loving Muslim brethren of Indian occupied Kashmir.

India has imposed indefinite curfew in entire occupied Jammu Kashmir state since past 26 days besieging the innocent population into their houses at gunpoint of her over a million Indian occupying troops - with nefarious designs to curb their voice against her (New Delhi) recent sinister move of revoking special status of the disputed Himalayan State.

Led by the visiting Kashmir-origin member of the British Parliament Barrister Imran Altaf Chaudhry and AJK sports minister Ch Muhammad Saeed, the elders of the city representing all walks of life including social and political workers, employees of private and public sector organisations besides senior officials of the state institutions including Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Tayyeb, PTI AJK Sr Vice President Ch Zaffar Anwar, acting DC and Chairman National Events Organising Committee Mirpur Yasir Riaz, SSP Raja Irfan Salim, Secretary General of the NEOC Altaf Hamid Rao, seasoned academician and Registrar Mirpur University of Science & Technology Engr. Prof. Waris Jaraal, Director Students Affairs MUST Prof. Asghar Ch, President District Bar Association Ch. Tariq Bashir, ruling PML-N leaders, Director General MDA Ch. Ejaz Raza, City Administrator Tahir Mirza, Chairman Jinnah Foundation AJK Dr Amin Choudhry, ex Secretary General Kashmir Press Club Sohrab Ahmed Khan, PTI AJK elder Ch. Muhammad Mansha, Kashmir Press Club President Sajaad Jaraal, Jamaat-i- Islami AJK’s local leaders Muhammad Ayub Muslim, Dr. Riaz Ahmed, Bashir Ahmed Shagoo, Muslim Conference’s Raja Zaffar Maroof, Heads and Presidents of their respective factions of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajraan, non-gazetted employees union leaders including Raja Rasheed Ahmed, Muhammad Masood Rathore, Qaiser Shiraz Kazmi of Technical Staff Union of State Electricity Department, Pervez Rasheed (President) and Idrees Shah (Secretary Genral) of MDA Employees Union, Ghulam Rasool Awami of PPP AJK Chapter and others, the rally marched through the major city streets including Quid e Azam Chowk, Mian Muhammad Road, Allama Iqbal Road and central Shaheed chowk raising zindabad slogans for Pakistan and the valiant armed forces of the country.

Through various unanimously-passed resolutions, participants of the rally warned India to immediately restore special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed occupied Jammu & Kashmir and move for early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue under the spirit of the UN resolutions to avert rising threat of nuclear conflict in the region.