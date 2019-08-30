Share:

ISLAMABAD - Asim Khan came from behind to beat Farhan Mehboob 3-2 to win the $ 10,000 Pakistan International Squash Tournament-2019 final played here at Mushaf Squash Complex Friday.

In the $5000 women event finals, young Amna Fayyaz gave veteran Muqaddas Ashraf taste of her own medicine, as she thrashed Muqaddas 3-0.

In the men’s final, it was one of the most versatile players of modern era Farhan Mehboob against highly inconsistent Asim Khan. Farhan entered the first game with lot of power and was hitting the bulls-eyes; his pin-point accurate drop shots were hitting just above the tin and Asim was looking completely hapless while Farhan was also using his body to the best of his abilities and was blocking Asim’s path towards the ball.

Farhan was leading 7-2 in the first game and he was 10-4 when Asim displayed wonderful skills and managed to get four points before Farhan sealed the fate of first game and took the game 11-8 in 13 minutes.

In the second game, Farhan saved three game points to level the game 10-10. It was a treat to watch as both players were matching fire with fire. Asim was playing aggressive game while Farhan was also up to the mark. Farhan had thrice chances to win second game but he committed highly uncharacteristic mistakes and allowed Asim too much room and freedom. Asim never required any second invitations and took the game 15-13 in 25 minutes of pure and sheer class. Such was the pace in the rallies that spectators were hardly able to blink eyes.

Third game started with Farhan had a commanding 7-1 lead, and made it 10-2 but Asim saved two game points before Farhan took third game 11-4 in 10 minutes.

Fourth game was arguably the best of the entire tournament, as Asim was looking highly frustrated with highly dubious and questionable referring by Asif Kahn who despite many pleadings from Asim did not budge. Just when it seemed curtains were down for Asim, the youngster got pumped up with tremendous crowd support, who were right behind Asim as they were also feeling, Asim was given really rough treatment by the referees. Asim won the 4th game 11-7 in 16 minutes.

Fifth game was a one-sided affair as Asim was simply toying with former world number 14 and ex-Pakistan number 1 Farhan, who was seeded number two for the event. Asim allowed just one point in the final game to Farhan and wrapped the game 11-1 for the title.

In women’s final, both Muqaddas and Amna displayed world class squash. It was classic squash, sensational drop shots, awesome power-hitting and wonderful reading of the game by both players. Amna started well and took 7-3 lead, but soon she was in huge trouble as Muqaddas, using her vast international experience, first leveled the game 7-7 and then was leading 10-9. But she missed golden chance to take the first game and Amna clinched the game 12-10 in 6 minutes.

Second game was almost identical to the first, Amna was leading 6-3 and Muqaddas was looking down but once again Muqaddas closed the gap and was leading 8-6. But Amna never gave up and took next 5 points in a row to take second game 11-8 in 6 minutes.

In third game, Amna kept trailing and soon she was at the brink of losing the game as she was down 7-10. But Amna kept her composure and played wonderful attacking squash and won five points in a row to win the third game 12-10 in 7 minutes for her maiden PSA title.

Amna while talking to The Nation said her semi-final victory against Maria Toorpakia was by far the best of her career as no Pakistani lady had ever managed to beat Maria.

PSF Senior vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest, while Director General Pakistan Sports Board Arif Ibrahim, secretary PPSF Group Tahir Sultan, former world squash champion Qamar Zaman and others were also present.

Meanwhile, when this correspondent drew the attention of Air Marshal Alvi’s attention towards highly poor and pathetic referring, he promised to ensure next time the best referees services will be hired. “The federation has no role in appointing referees. It is Tahir Khanzada, who appoints referees for the tournaments and conducting courses and clinics is Tahir Khanzada’s duty,” he concluded.