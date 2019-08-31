Share:

PESHAWAR - A three-day Broghil festival will kick off from September 6, at Broghil National Park in Upper Chitral district.

Being organized by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) and the Upper Chitral district administration, the festival will showcase various activities, including horse polo, yak polo, donkey polo, cricket, football, buzkashi (the ancient Asian game in which a dead goat is being pulled while riding on a horse), marathon race, tug-of-war, wrestling, music and other traditional games.

The organisers said that the yak race, yak polo, fireworks, traditional music and food shows will be the main features of the festival. Provincial Senior Minister for Sports and Tourism Atif Khan has directed the authorities of his department to join hands with the Upper Chitral district administration to make proper arrangements for highlighting different aspects of the ancient and unique Wakhi culture.

The TCKP Managing Director Junaid Khan said that arrangements were being finalised for the event, hoping that this year a large number of tourists were expected to visit the far-off area of Chitral to enjoy the festival. He said that tangible steps were being taken to hold the festival in a befitting manner to lure more tourists and visitors. “A tent village will be established in Broghil to facilitate the tourists,” the official said, adding that opportunities were also being explored for tourists to participate in the thrilling adventure tourism activities in the remote scenic spot.

Meanwhile, the yak sellers have started arriving Broghil to arrange yaks to those interested in playing yak polo. The yak polo is played at an altitude of 13,600 feet above the sea level in Broghil valley. Broghil is the home of Chiantar glacier surrounded by many other glaciers, which feed the Chitral River while the Kuramber Lakeis said to be biologically active lake