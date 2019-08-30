Share:

Life is something which is more important than anything in this world, but there are a lot of lives under danger in Turbat due to the broken bridge. D Baloch Bridge is a route for thousands of cars, buses, motorbikes, trucks and etc. This bridge is in a miserable condition. Yet no action is being taken. This is the only way for the students of Turbat to go to their university which is situated other side of the city. Every day thousands of the students have to risk their lives by-passing this dangerous valley of death in the name of education. It’s a plea to the accountable authorities to awake from sleep and take actions to mend the bridge.

AFROZ BOLANI,

Turbat.