LOS ANGELES - Cardi B has defended her Grammy win for ‘Invasion of Privacy’. The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker won the Grammy award for Album of the Year for her debut album back in February this year, but after Travis Scott released a new Netflix documentary titled ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’ which included a scene in which he was visibly disappointed when his album ‘Astroworld’ lost out on the gong, Travis’ fans took to social media to slam Cardi for her win.

One fan wrote: ‘’Bro no one cares you didn’t even write, Astroworld should of won that Grammy.’’, whilst another added: ‘’Travis got robbed of a Grammy Astroworld was easily AOTY.’’

And Cardi, 26, has now hit back on Twitter to defend her win, saying she deserved to take home the award because ‘’every song went platinum’’, and she ‘’did it all while pregnant’’ with her daughter Kulture Kiari.

She tweeted: ‘’On my album I showed different sides of me. From my intro talking about my [past.] To living my best life inspiring people.’’