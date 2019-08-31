Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Friday ordered for confiscating properties of Salman Shehbaz, son of Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case.

The court also ordered for initiating proceedings to declare Salman Shehbaz an absconder and publishing of advertisements in this regard, besides seeking a report about confiscation of his properties within a month.

Accountability Court Judge Ameer Muhammad Khan passed the orders on an application moved by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Earlier, NAB prosecutor submitted before the court that the Bureau issued six call-up notices to Salman Shehbaz but he did not join the investigations in assets beyond means and money-laundering case. He stated that the suspect had fled abroad and pleaded with the court for issuing directions to confiscate his property.

The court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Salman Shehbaz on August 5 and ordered for his production.

Hamza Shehbaz had already been arrested in assets beyond means and money-laundering case and he was in custody of the Bureau on physical remand.

Judge Ameer Ahmed Khan granted the Bureau’s request, declaring Salman a fugitive in the case. He directed the investigation officer to start the process of confiscating the movable and immovable assets owned by the accused and submit a compliance report in this regard on the next hearing.

The hearing was adjourned till Sept 30.