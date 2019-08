Share:

LAHORE - DHA Education System Institutions on Friday took out rallies to express their solidarity with the people of Indian held Kashmir. In this regard, a big Kashmir Solidarity Rally was held outside DHA Education System’s main secretariat in Phase-5 DHA Lahore. A large number of students, educationists of DHAES along with people of different walk of life, were carrying national flags of both Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir