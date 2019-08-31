Share:

LAHORE - City traffic police on Friday arrested a van driver for offering bribe to an on-duty traffic officer in Shera Kot. The driver was sent to the lockup after the police registered a criminal case against him. A police spokesman said Inspector Qadeer stopped a van driver over violation of traffic laws. The officer asked the driver to show driving license or registration book but he handed over Rs 500 note to the duty officer.

The police arrested the driver and impounded the vehicle. Further investigation was underway.

Chief Traffic Officer Liaqat Ali Malik has warned citizens not to offer bribe to policemen. The CTO urged the citizen to follow traffic laws for their own safety.