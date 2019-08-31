Share:

KARACHI - HomeNet Pakistan, in collaboration with Aurat Foundation, organized a special awareness seminar at hotel MOVENPICK here in the city.

A large number of local government representatives attended the programme with full enthusiasm. Administrative authorities from Sindh Labour Department were also present.

During the programme (former) Joint Director Labour Department Sindh Gulfam Nabi Memon gave a comprehensive speech on Sindh Home-Based Workers Act, 2018 that was passed by Provincial Assembly of Sindh on 9th May, 2018. The law stated that all home-based workers involved in the production and manufacturing of goods or rendering of services at a home premises or any other place near a home will benefit from this law. Under this law, the government will establish a council for the identification and mapping of home-based workers in different sectors. The council will also register these workers to look after their remuneration, contract or other rewards. It will also maintain the record of home-based workers and establish regional, divisional and district-level committees for this purpose. The council will comprise representatives from various departments, such as the finance and social welfare departments, directorate of labour welfare and three members from the trade union and home-based workers unions. Every registered home-based worker will be entitled to all those social, medical and maternity benefits, compensation, marriages and deaths grants envisaged in all labour laws.

In the light of the law, Executive Director HomeNet Pakistan, Ume Laila Azhar took all the representatives into confidence telling how they can establish an effective link & play a vital role in making home-based women workers empowered. Laila also said that our organization under the project of UN Women striving for the home-based women workers. All home-based workers can be more strengthened and benefited by the soonest implementation of the law. HomeNet will keep continue its sincere efforts in setting-up such type of programs for the larger interest of workers based at their homes.

Program Manager HomeNet Naheed syed said that It is the first-ever law in Pakistan that protects the rights of home-based workers and also recognizes their status. Local government has a vital role to be played in the great interest of workers. At the end of the program all local government representatives made a sincere commitment to work for the progress & betterment of all home-based workers present in their relevant territories.