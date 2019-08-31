Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday stated that the announcement of US House Committee on Foreign Affairs to discuss the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir is a major development.

According to state-run media, he said the meeting of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs will prove to be quite useful regarding Kashmir dispute.

The minister appreciated the role of overseas Pakistanis, particularly the Pak-American community who made a key contribution to internationalize the issue.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said “we are highlighting the Kashmir issue across the globe and it is the reason that issue is being discussed at every forum.”

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will forcefully raise the Kashmir issue during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly session on Friday.

It may be noted that US House Committee on Foreign Affairs has said that it will discuss deteriorated situation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Due to the severe blockade, the residents are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines and

the valley represents a humanitarian crisis.