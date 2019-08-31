Share:

MULTAN-Girls upheld their hegemony on position table in BA/BSc Annual Examination 2019 as they clinched all six top positions in both the categories. The Controller of Examination of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Dr Muhammad Farooq declared the BA/BSc result on Friday.

Tayyeba Saed (Roll No-40109), student of City College of Science and Commerce, stood overall first in BA/BSc groups. She got 708 marks while Rimsha (Roll No-49127), student of the same college, was declared overall second with 702 marks and Malaika Ali (Roll No-40285), student of Punjab College third with 701 marks.

The Controller of Examination revealed that a total of 46,661 candidates appeared in the BA/BSc examination out of which 20,500 got through. Thus the overall pass percentage in this examination stood at 43.93 per cent. He further disclosed that as many as 9487 candidates secured first division, 10155 second and 719 third. The examination begun on April 9 and continued till July 27.

He said that as many as 72 Unfair Means Cases (UMCs) were registered during the examination out of which 52 had been decided while 20 were still under proceeding.

BSC. GROUP

In this group, Tayyeba Saed (Roll No-40109), student of City College of Science and Commerce, stood first with 708 marks while Rimsha (Roll No-49127), student of the same college, was declared second with 702 marks and Malaika Ali (Roll No-40285), student of Punjab College third with 701 marks.

BA GROUP

Hadia Abuzar (Roll No-2488) of Government College for Women Shehr Sultan got 644 marks and grabbed first position while Laraib Kiran (Roll No-2493) of the same college stood second with 626 marks and a private candidate Samrina Fatima (Roll No-11697) was declared third with 622 marks.

BCOM. GROUP

In this group, Gibran Danish (Roll No-1853), student of Aspire College, clinched first position with 1239 marks. Second and third positions were again grabbed by girls. Aleena Fatima (Roll No-1703), student of Superior College of Commerce, was declared second with 1208 marks and Zara Zahra (Roll No-1113) of Government College of Commerce Multan third with 1,193 marks.

As many as 1,983 candidates appeared in the examination under this group out of which 1078 were declared successful with 54.36 per cent success ratio.

The overall first position holder in BA/BSc. groups was given Rs50,000 cash prize while the second and third position holders got Rs40,000 and Rs30,000 respectively. Similarly, the topper in B.Com was awarded Rs25,000 cash prize while second and third were given Rs20,000 and Rs15,000 respectively.

Speaking on this occasion, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Tariq Mahmood Ansari said that the educated youth played the role of frontline force in building the nation. He expressed his hope that the graduates of BZU would help the country achieve the target of self reliance. He said that it was a good omen that the result of government colleges affiliated with the varsity was improving . “It is also a great sign that those who cannot attend educational institutions as regular students due to certain reasons are also taking examination as private students,” he added. He said that the eyes of all residents of South Punjab were on the largest educational institution of this region-BZU-and this institute will fulfil their expectations.

Controller of Examination Dr. Muhammad Farooq said that the examination was not a huge task for just students rather it was also a big target for the examination department of BZU. He added that all other branches including Secrecy, Conduct and Tabulation as well as Printing Press worked day and night to prepare result well in time.

SOUTH PUNJAB MARKS KASHMIR SOLIDARITY HOUR

Students, traders, lawyers, citizens and all other sections of society expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris on call given by the Prime Minister Imran Khan as Kashmir Solidarity Day was marked across South Punjab on Friday. Large gatherings of people marked the day in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions. People formed human chains in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Mailsi, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan and Sadiqabad. Despite scorching heat, hundreds of thousands of citizens took to the roads and stood for half and hour to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris.

The teachers, officials and students of Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) gathered at Jinnah Auditorium and stood in solidarity with the Kashmiris for half and hour. The participants of the solidarity activity sang national anthems of Pakistan and Kashmir on this occasion. Speaking on this occasion, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Tariq Ansari said that the history proved that Redcliff Award did injustice which resulted into illegal Indian occupation of Kashmir. He said that the time had come that the world should give Kashmiris right in light of UN resolutions to decide their future. He asked Indian Supreme Court to play its role.

Meanwhile, the activists of PTI gathered at different spots including Daulat Gate, Chowk Ghanta Ghar, Chowk Kutchehry, Gulgasht, Gulshan Market, Cantonment area, New Multan, Shah Rukan e Alam and other areas of city and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris. Traffic stopped and the roads presented a deserted look. The participants of the solidarity activity chanted slogans in favour of Kashmiris and against India. They also burnt Indian flags and the effigies of Indian Prime Minister Modi.