Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem on Saturday revealed that the government has been pondering over to call an international conference to further raise the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In his talk to the media, Naseem asserted that law and international affairs’ experts, and ambassadors would be invited to attend the conference.

“Legal opinions will be sought from the experts for resolution of the dispute,” he said, adding that the actual situation of the disputed Himalayan region would be outlined.

The conference would be held either in Islamabad or Azad Kashmir, he said.