ISLAMABAD - Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Revenue & Finance, has told the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management that the government wants the airline to effectively utilise its assets, improve revenue streams and ensure efficiency and financial discipline.

He was talking to President & CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik and his team which met the Adviser to the PM at his office to brief him about various activities and initiatives undertaken by the PIA to reduce its operational cost, efficiently utilise its assets and enhance revenues through better management and effective utilisation of available financial and human resources.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh stressed the importance of a viable and independently made corporate plan to help the PIA overcome its difficulties and achieve sustainability in its business processes and flight operations. He said the government was fully behind the PIA management and expected it to work diligently to turn the national flag career into an economically stable, viable and dependable airline for the local and international travellers.

PIA President & CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik thanked the Adviser for his guidance and support and briefed him about various initiatives undertaken in recent months, including an effective and optimal utilisation of PIA assets and a significant reduction in the operational cost of the airline.

He said the PIA management had been able to lay off nearly 1000 redundant staff to save costs. He termed the ongoing haj operation a success with almost 90 per cent efficiency achieved in the pre-haj flight operation and they expected similar results in the post-haj operation for which all-out efforts were made to bring back the pilgrims as per schedule.

The Adviser instructed his team in the Ministry of Finance to work closely with the PIA management and extend them all possible financial help, keeping in view the availability of fiscal space.