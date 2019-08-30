Share:

US - Huawei’s next flagship smartphone will not come with Google’s popular apps including Maps and YouTube.

Google confirmed that due to a US government ban on sales to Huawei, it could not license its apps to the Chinese smartphone giant.

It also means the next Huawei phone will not have access to the Google Play app store, which could leave customers without access to other popular apps.

Analysts suggest Huawei will struggle to sell a phone without Google’s apps.

The US government restricted American companies from selling products and services to Huawei in May, citing national security concerns, which Huawei rejects.

President Donald Trump said last month that some exemptions would be allowed.

But US officials have not granted any licences to trade with Huawei, despite receiving more than 130 requests.

The Android operating system is open-source software, so any manufacturer can offer it on their smartphone or tablet.

But companies need an agreement with Google to include its popular apps such as Maps, Pay, Search, Photos, Play Store and YouTube.