ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday an­nounced to hold protest in Muzaffarabad on Septem­ber 19, against the Indian move for revoking the spe­cial status of Indian held Kashmir.

While chairing a meeting of JUI-F leadership hailing from Azaad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) here in Islam­abad JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman said that his party would keep fighting till the freedom of Kash­miri people.

He criticised that the government of Pakistan was just protesting, while the Indian Prime Minister Nar­endra Modi was getting the support from the world’s leaders through his diplomacy.

He said that the decision regarding the Kashmir is­sue must not take place in the darkness as it was their basic right to speak and live freely.

He lashed out at the government, saying that the in­cumbent government was aware of the India’s inten­tions regarding scraping the special status of Kashmir, but they did nothing to stop them.

He maintained that the people of Kashmir have to fight on their own as there was no one in the global community to support or help them in getting free­dom.

He claimed that the US president Donald Trump was talking about the mediation in Pakistani administrat­ed Kashmir, not the occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by the JUI-F leadership from different districts of AJK.